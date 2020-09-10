Late Kevin Omwenga’s Apartment And Cars Were Paid For By Company Associated With Obure – Police

Investigations into Kevin Omwenga murder have revealed that the deceased’s vehicles and the Galana Suite apartment in Kilimani where he lived were fully paid for by, Global Jet, a company associated Chris Obure, a suspect in the murder, a Nairobi court has heard.

In an affidavit filed to oppose the release of the suspect on bail, the police say that they have evidence to prove that Obure and the deceased knew each other even though he denied it.

“Investigations and documentary evidence have shown that although Obure had denied having any business or a strong relationship with the deceased, there is strong evidence that Omwenga’s apartment and vehicles he claimed to own were fully paid for by Global Jet a company that Obure has leadership authority in,” the affidavit reads.

According to the police, Obure is a team leader with aspects of leadership at Global Jet International and has his offices at Senteu Plaza where he exercises full decision making responsibility.

Lead investigator Sergeant Bashir Boya said that Obure and his co-accused Robert Bodo Ouko, who happens to be his bodyguard, acted jointly in the murder of Omwenga.

The police officer argues that by the fact that Obure allowed Ouko to access a safe containing the gun used in the killing shows that they were in a joint endeavour.

The police urged the court to deny the two bail on grounds that they will interfere with witnesses, who are employees of Global Jet company.

Obure and Ouko denied murder charges on Wednesday. The bail hearing is set for Monday.

Meanwhile, the prosecution on Thursday pressed more charges against Obure.

In a charge sheet presented before the court, Obure is to be charged with two criminal counts among them failing to secure a firearm contrary to the firearms act.

He also faces another count of failing to secure the ammunition.

Obure did not take plea to the additional charges as the court had ordered that he be tested for Covid-19 following a request by his lawyer. He is expected to be arraigned on Friday.

His co-accused, Ouko, was, however, charged with two counts; possession of a firearm without a certificate and being in possession of ammunition.

