Kevin Omwenga Murder: Chris Obure And His Bodyguard Ouko Locked Up For 7 More Days

Chris Obure and his bodyguard Robert Bodo Ouko, the suspects in Kevin Omwenga murder, will spend seven more days in police custody awaiting a ruling on their bail application.

The hearing of the application was heard today by justice Jessie Lessit who directed that they be remanded until Monday next week when the ruling will be delivered.

The two were charged last week with the murder of Kevin Omwenga that took occurred on August 21.

The suspects, who have been in police custody since their arrest on August 22, denied the murder charges.

In his bail application, Obure pleaded with the court to release him on bail pending trial arguing that he is not a flight risk.

The suspect attended today’s court session virtually from his hospital bed at Nairobi Hospital.

The prosecution, however, opposed the release of the suspects on bail.

“…additional evidence is still being collected by the investigators in this matter including data communication, bank records and business engagements and we depone that if the two are released before all this evidence has been collected and provided to court the likelihood of interference by the accused persons would be significant harming this process of accessibility to justice by the prosecutions and victims in this matter,” the court was told.

The prosecution added, “…the accused persons having been charged with the offence of murder and knowing that if found guilty the punishment meted could be that of the death penalty are more likely abscond if released on bail or bond pending the determination of the hearing.”

Last Friday, Obure was charged with an additional charge of failing to secure his firearm.

The suspect told the court that he was feeling unwell and Magistrate Siyianki Tobiko ordered the police to escort him to Nairobi Hospital to be seen by his family doctor.

The court heard that the suspect is still feeling unwell and will appear in court when his condition has improved.

