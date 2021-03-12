Omar Lali Used To Beat Tecra At Night – House Help Testifies

Omar Lali used to physically abuse the late Keroche Breweries heiress Tecra Muigai, her house help told a Nairobi court on Thursday.

Anne Waithera told trial magistrate Zainab Abdul that she started working for the deceased in 2019 after leaving her job at a Naivasha hotel.

She and Tecra sparked a friendship that led to her employment as her house help at her Naivasha home, the court heard.

Waithera said that when Tecra introduced her lover to her mother, Tabitha Karanja, she (Tabitha) was not amused and decided to pay her a visit the next day.

“There was a day she said she was stressed. She had sent a photo to her mum to introduce him to her mother. She said mum was not happy and was against their relationship. Mum visited with the family but Tecra could not let her in,” Waithera said.

On the material day, she recounted, Omar disappeared into the bushes only to return in the evening without his phone. He had apparently thrown it into the lake for fear of being traced.

The departed later met her family but quickly left for Lamu by bus with Omar. She called Waithera asking her not to report to work.

Tecra would later change her mind and ask Waithera and her driver, Eric Cheruiyot, to drive to the coastal town.

“We went to Kijani hotel where Omar and Tecra were. Omar was not happy that we were there and planned for our departure back. We traveled back with Cheruiyot,” she stated.

The couple would also return to Naivasha shortly after, Waithera said. It is then that Omar’s family started visiting him.

Once, Waithera said, Omar’s ex-wife and daughter paid them a visit. Tecra took care of their expenses but was unhappy that her boyfriend’s ex was also there. Tecra left for Nairobi.

“Omar’s ex also visited with the child. Tecra would leave to Nairobi. She was not happy since Omar was using her money to take care of a white woman. He never showed any care or affection to her,” Waithera said.

When she first started working for Tecra, Waithera said, she was going to get a Sh25,000 monthly stipend but as soon as Omar showed up, her salary reduced by Sh3,000.

“Surprisingly, end month I was paid Sh22,000 and when I asked her why, she said Omar had said Sh25,000 was too much and she should be paid Sh22,000. I agreed,” Waithera said.

On the abuse accusations, Waithera told the court that sometimes she would find her boss crying and upon inquiry, Tecra would claim that Omar had beaten her.

Sometimes, the domestic worker testified, the couple slept in separate beds.

“Many times, when I reported to work in the morning, I would see Tecra crying and when I asked, she would say Omar had beaten her at night.

“When I cleaned the house in the morning, I realised they had slept in different beds and wine was splashed in the house. They used to fight at night. There were quarrels.”

Tecra’s brother, James Karanja and his girlfriend, Victoria Marcela, testified that the relationship between the deceased and the beach boy was unconventional especially because she (Tecra) said she viewed him as a prophet.

“I asked Tecra what was her relationship with Omar and she said it was spiritual and saw him as a prophet. I found it very strange and became very worried,” Marcela said.

Karanja said the relationship was spiritual and obsessive and when it came to Omar, Tecra was very defensive.

Her lifestyle changed completely and she became distant, he said.

“My sister changed a lot and became distant from the family. He tried to keep her away from us. She could be aggressive and shout loudly,” Karanja said.

The inquest continues on May 4.

