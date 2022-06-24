Omar Lali Speaks After Landing Role In Wajackoyah’s Roots Party

The news of the appointment of Omar Lali as the coordinator of Beach Boys Association countrywide by Root’s Party took social media by storm.

The announcement was made by Geroge Wajackoyah’s running mate, Justina Wamae via Facebook.

The statement stated that beach boys were overlooked yet they contributed hugely to the country’s economy.

“Beach boys spur up the tourism economy as they are guides offering lengthy tours of the coastline and the marine parks. Others sell African souvenirs such as Khangas, Maasai sandals and beadwork. Some of these traders display their wares along the sandy stretch,” the statement read in part.

Responding to the same, Omar Lali says he is yet to receive official communication on the same as he does not know the role he should play.

He however says, he will way his options and make a robust decision should the appointment be true.

“First, they will need to call me. It has to be official. I will then sit down with my team to discuss what is there for me,” Lali told the Star in a phone interview.

Here are some reactions from social media:

Omar Lali has been appointed by George Wajackoyah's Roots Party as the National Coordinator Of Beach Boys. Yenyewe this guy is something else. 😀 — BRAVIN YURI (@BravinYuri) June 24, 2022

Wajackoyah ameanza jokes sasa. From Jamo ule msee to Omar Lali who is a suspect in the death of Keroche's daughter. Jokes tupu — Timoshenko (@Kianangih) June 24, 2022

Dear Kenyan Beach Boys, Omar Lali will be the national coordinator of your affairs when George Wajackoyah's government comes to power after August 9.

Finally one of your own. pic.twitter.com/iiBWGCCxnj — James Kahongeh (@JamesKahongeh_) June 24, 2022

