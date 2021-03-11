Omar Lali, Six Others Summoned As Inquest Into Tecra’s Death Continues

A Nairobi court has summoned Tecra Muigai’s lover Omar Lali and six others to testify in the ongoing inquest into her death.

The six; Qusai Lari Omar, Lali Bakari Mohammed, Abdul Hakina Lari Omar, Yaya Salim Mohammed, Ahmed Ali Sali and Mohammed Omar Muhanji, are believed to be Lali’s relatives.

The magistrate hearing the inquest, Zainab Abdul, noted that Lali had been mentioned by 11 witnesses and therefore needed to appear before the court.

“Omar Lali has been mentioned severally and therefore important for him to attend. I issue summons for him to appear in court in person or even through his lawyer,” the court ruled.

The lawyer representing Tecra’s family said Lali was a person of interest in the matter and a compellable witness.

Read: Tecra Muigai’s Bodyguard Claims Omar Lali Verbally Abused Her

33 other witnesses are expected to testify.

Earlier in the week, the deceased’s mother, Tabitha Karanja, told the court that her daughter had sent the beachboy some Sh1.2 million during their time together.

“I became suspicious because Tecra was a young girl compared to Lali, so when you see her giving money to this old man I was suspicious…it should be the other way round,” Karanja testified.

On Wednesday, Tecra’s driver and assistant, Eric Cheruiyot, said his boss’s relationship with Lali was rocky.

Read Also: Tabitha Karanja Reveals Late Daughter Tecra Transferred Huge Sums Of Money To Lover Omar Lali

He recalled their trips to Dar es Salaam and one in Lamu during which he claimed Lali threatened him and once verbally abused the deceased.

“At one point when I accompanied them to a party in Dar-es-Salaam in Tanzania, he became unruly and claimed that we had hatched a plan to snatch Tecra from him.

“He even threatened that he would do something very bad to me,” he told the court.

Cheruiyot, a former military man, also told the court that Lali would constantly get angry whenever Tecra hang out with her friends or Keroche Breweries employees.

During a trip to Naivasha, Cheruiyot said, Tecra tried to introduce Lali to her mother. Instead, the over 50 beachboy ran back to Lamu.

It is then that Tecra followed him until her fatal fall.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu