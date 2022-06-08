in SPORTS

Omanyala Zooms To Africa Senior Athletics Championships Final In 100M

Ferdinand omanyala
Kenyan Sprinter Ferdinand Omanyala. [Courtesy]

Ferdinand Omanyala sailed to the 100m semi-finals after winning his heat one race at the ongoing 22nd edition of the Africa Senior Athletics Championships in Reduit, Mauritius.

The 26 year-old ran the fastest time in the heats of 10.05 seconds beating the close opponent the 2019 Africa Games Champion, Raymond Kevwo from Nigeria to second place in 10.11seconds.

Read: High Flying Omanyala Tastes Defeat In Germany

Omanyala will be on the start line with his compatriot Samuel Imeta who also sailed in the second heat after finishing second behind the defending champion and the second fastest man in Africa Akani Simbine.

Both pulled 10:34 seconds and 10:14 respectively.

Omanyala is Africa’s fastest man in 9.77 seconds after dethroning Simbine last year.

