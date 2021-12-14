Omanyala Urges Gov’t To Upgrade Stadiums As He Eyes Usain Bolt Record

Ferdinand Omanyala has set his eyes on Usain Bolt’s 100M world record of 9.58 seconds as he plans to shutter it next year.

Omanyala is Kenya and Africa’s fastest man in 9.77 seconds, but he believes he can break the world record currently held by the Jamaican.

“I think 2021 has been my year, I was targeting to break the African record which I managed but now focus shifts to the world record. Competing against world greatest like Americans Trayvon Bromell and Justin Gatlin wasn’t easy, and they always encouraged me and I believe I can break Bolt record,” he told Radio Citizen.

Read: Ferdinand Omanyala Parts Ways With Management

Omanyala has urged the government to invest in sports facilities to boost sports in general.

“Being an athlete, I have travelled many parts of the world and sometimes I try to compare sports stadiums in Europe and Kenya and for sure there is a very big difference. The Government needs to uplift the stadiums standard as it is one way of promoting not only athletics but sports in general.”

Kenya has two major stadiums; Nyayo and Kasarani stadiums.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...