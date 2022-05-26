High Flying Omanyala Tastes Defeat In Germany

Ferdinand Omanyala, lost his first 100 meters race of the year after finishing second at the 24th Internationales Leichtathletik Meet in Saxony-Anhalt, Germany on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old sprint sensation clocked 10.14 seconds with Sri Lankan Mudiyanselage Yupun winning with a time of 10.04 seconds, which is his personal best.

Omanyala was seemingly leading in the first 40 meters of the race but the Sri Lankan overtook him, thanks to his long strides.

The Sri Lankan had come second to Omanyala in the heats race at the Olympic stadium in 2021, where the Kenyan clocked 10.23 seconds.

Omanyala was in German after he won the Italy men’s 100m race against Ivorian Arthur Cisse with a time of 10.11 seconds.

Italy’s race saw the 26- year old break sprinting star Marcel Jacob’s 10.31 seconds history.

The University of Nairobi chemistry student will focus his efforts on the Golden Spike Meeting, a World Athletics Continental Gold Label race slated for May 31 in Ostrava.

A showdown is anticipated between the Kenyan and sprint sensation Yohan Blake, with Omanyala hoping to redeem his record.

For Omanyala, it is an intense training period ahead of the African Championships to be staged in Mauritius, followed by the Commonwealth Games and World Championships.

Omanyala won the Kip Keino Classic with a record 9.85 seconds at Kasarani stadium, earning him the African Record Holder tag.

Should he win the 100m and 200m race in Mauritius, Omanyala will win the coveted African Champion title.

