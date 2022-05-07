Omanyala Takes Kip Keino Classic 100M Crown

Ferdinand Omanyala light up the Kasarani Stadium on Saturday – winning the highly anticipated 100m race in 9.85 seconds.

United States’ Olympic 100m silver medallist Fred Kerley was second in 9.92. Olympic champion Marcel Jacobs did not start the race as he is battling stomach illness.

Omanyala had to hold his nerves after a false start owing to a faulty starting gun to win, beating Kerley, who finished second in season’s best 9.92 seconds as Young came third also in a season’s best 10.13.

It was a sweet win for Omanyala, who had settled second during last year’s Kip Keino Classic where he finished second in an African record time of 9.77 seconds.

