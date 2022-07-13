Omanyala Stranded In Nairobi Two Days To World Championships In USA

Two days to the World Athletics Championships in Oregon, USA sprint star Ferdinand Omanyala is still in the country.

The Kenya and Africa record holder in 100m is expected to compete on Friday, but is yet to get a visa to enable him travel Oregon.

Having been flagged off by President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday at the State House, Nairobi a huge number of athletics have already made the over 22-hour trip.

“I have remained with the TM and we are still waiting to hear from them. They told us they would be calling us and so it is just a matter of time. Of course it is worrying because my first race is on Friday and this is a long flight,” Omanyala told Capital Sport.

He adds; “It takes almost 22 hours to get there and as a sportsman you need sometime to rest and also train a bit to shake the jet lag. Looking at all circumstances and my first race being on Friday, I am just hoping I can leave today (Wednesday) so that I get there Thursday night and rest up a bit.”

