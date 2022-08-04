Omanyala Records Kenya’s First Gold in Birmingham

Africa 100m champion Ferdinand Omanyala won Kenya’s first gold medal in ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Omanyala clocked 10:02 seconds under windy situation to become the first Kenyan since Seraphine Antao in the 1960 to win gold in the sprints at a major championship.

Defending champion Akani Simbine of South Africa took the silver in 10:13 secs with Sri Lankan Yukun Abeykoon taking bronze in 10:14.

“I know it will sink in after some days, but it feels nice to lay my hands on this coveted crown and I am happy about it. My aim is to pave the way for many Kenyan sprinters and I know that I will inspire countless others to embrace the sprints,” the Kenyan record holder said.

“They just needed someone to break the barriers, and I am sure many more talented Kenyans will now come out strongly to prove their mettle to the world.”

