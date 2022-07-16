Omanyala Qualifies For 100M Semis Despite Tribulations

Ferdinand Omanyala arrived for the World Athletics Championships just within three hours to his heat, but still managed to qualify for the semis.

Omanyala garced the last heat, seven finishing third in 10.10 seconds.

American Fred Kerley run the fastest heat in 9.79 seconds followed by fellow countryman Trayvon Bromel.

A delay in acquiring a US visa saw Africa’s fastest man Omanyala travel a day to his race.

The situation has been attributed to among others alleged corruption in the ministry of sports.

