Omanyala, Otieno Qualify For Tokyo Olympics In 100M

Ferdinand Omanyala and Mark Otieno have qualified for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics for the first time.

Omanyala qualified after winning the National Olympics 2020 Trials held at Kasarani Stadium on Thursday by clocking 10.02 seconds, which a new national record.

Hot on his heals was Otieno, who managed Olympics qualifying time of 10.05 seconds. Otieno was the previous national record holder.

