Big Blow For Team Kenya As Omanyala Fails To Secure Visa To The US

Ferdinand Omanyala’s dream of a world title in the 100m has been delayed after he failed to secure a visa to Oregon, USA in time for the World Athletics Championships.

The 26-year-old was scheduled to compete on Friday but is yet to depart Nairobi for the over 22 hours flight to Oregon.

While the bulk of Team Kenya has made the trip after being flagged off by President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday, Omanyala stayed behind over Visa delay.

The Visa situation is expected to deny many athletes across the world a chance to compete at the World Athletics Championships.

The fears are already being addressed. Sprint legend Michael Johnson tweeted:

“I’m hearing many athletes unable to get into the US due to visa issues. I’m sure we’ll found out in the coming days the extent of this issue. But if it’s true…DAMN!”

