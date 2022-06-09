Omanyala Ends Kenya’s 32-Year Wait For African Title In 100M

Kenya’s Ferdinand Omanyala has shattered the Championship Record to hand Kenya its first Africa 100 metres title in 32 years.

Omanyala rallied from behind to win in 9.93 seconds, beating defending champion Akani Simbine from South Africa in a photo-finish in the ongoing Africa Senior Athletics Championships taking place at Cote d’Or National Sports Complex, Reduit, Mauritius.

Omanyala’s feat saw him break Nigeria’s Seun Ogunkoya Championships Record of 9.94 set in 1998 Dakar, Senegal.

However, Namibian legend Frankie Fredrick’s ran wind assisted 9.93 when winning in 2002 in Rades, Tunisia does not count as a record.

Omanyala becomes the only other Kenyan to win the Africa 100m title after legendary Joseph Gikonyo, who claimed both the 100m and 200m crowns at the 1990 Cairo Championships.

Omanyala now aims to emulate Gikonyo’s feat with a double when he lines up in 200m on Saturday.

Omanyala’s victory came right after the 2018 Continental Cup 1,500m Winny Chebet retained her 1,500m title, leading World Under-20 1,500m champion Purity Chepkirui to a 1-2 feat.

