Sprint Sensation Ferdinand Omanyala Crowned Sports Personality Of The Year

omanyala
Ferdinand Omanyala. [Courtesy]

Africa’s fastest man over 100M Ferdinand Omanyala was Tuesday crowned Kenya’s Sports Personality Of The Year.

The gala dinner was held at Bukhungu Stadium, Kakamega.

Omanyala had a wonder tale last year recording a lot of firsts, including being the first Kenyan to compete at the Olympics over the short distance.

He also broke the national and African record over the period.

List of winners

-Ferdinand Omanyala – Sportsman of the Year
-Faith Kipyegon – Sportswoman of the Year
-Simon Kibai – Sportsman of the Year Living with Disability
-Nancy Chelangat – Sportswoman living with disability
-Heriston Wanyonyi – Most Promising Boy
– Teresia Muthoni – Most Promising Girl
– Sports Team Men of the Year – Kenya 7s
-Sports Team Women of the Year – Vihiga queens
-Coach of the Year – Charlse Okere (Vihiga Queens)
– Hall of Fame – Esther Ouna

Ferdinand Omanyala



