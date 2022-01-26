Sprint Sensation Ferdinand Omanyala Crowned Sports Personality Of The Year

Africa’s fastest man over 100M Ferdinand Omanyala was Tuesday crowned Kenya’s Sports Personality Of The Year.

The gala dinner was held at Bukhungu Stadium, Kakamega.

Omanyala had a wonder tale last year recording a lot of firsts, including being the first Kenyan to compete at the Olympics over the short distance.

Read: Omanyala Urges Gov’t To Upgrade Stadiums As He Eyes Usain Bolt Record

He also broke the national and African record over the period.

List of winners

-Ferdinand Omanyala – Sportsman of the Year

-Faith Kipyegon – Sportswoman of the Year

-Simon Kibai – Sportsman of the Year Living with Disability

-Nancy Chelangat – Sportswoman living with disability

-Heriston Wanyonyi – Most Promising Boy

– Teresia Muthoni – Most Promising Girl

– Sports Team Men of the Year – Kenya 7s

-Sports Team Women of the Year – Vihiga queens

-Coach of the Year – Charlse Okere (Vihiga Queens)

– Hall of Fame – Esther Ouna

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...