Omanga Under Fire for Making Fun of Stalled Nairobi-Kisumu Train

Yesterday, the newly launched Nairobi-Kisumu train stalled in Muhoroni, Kisumu County after one of its wagons derailed.

Nominated Senator Millicent Omanga did not waste time to make fun of the situation, a move that has since angered netizens on social media.

Omanga made fun of the situation adding that the people who had boarded the train would spend the night in the wilderness. She further referenced the situation to ODM Leader Raila Odinga’s movement, the Azimio la Umoja Movement that was launched at Kasarani.

“Naskia Nairobi-Kisumu train will spend the night in the wilderness after a 12hr journey. Asimio la Usiku!”Omanga wrote.

Naskia Nairobi-Kisumu train will spend the night in the wilderness after a 12hr journey. Asimio la Usiku! — Millicent Omanga (@MillicentOmanga) December 21, 2021

Read: Uhuru to Flag Off Sh600 Nairobi-Kisumu Train On Friday

The legislator is now under fire on Twitter with the majority calling her out for being tribal. Others are castigating her for claiming to be a hustler yet she wishes the real hustlers bad things.

Frank Mtetezi said, “Hippo-siku utakuja kuelewa that those using the same train are the so called hustlers mama mboga and Mkokoteni people , trying to save on the hiked transport cost from Nairobi to their rural homes at the same time they don’t have travel allowance to benchmark World cup!”

Another user identified as Steve Martin wrote, “This is just another reason why Ruto is a NO. Although they say we’re Hustler at the backend we are just tagged according to tribal identities. Millicent Omanga because in her naive shallow jaundiced condescending opinion those are Railas supporters and they deserve to suffer.”

Read Also: Omanga Under Fire After Taking Swipe at Lawyer Otiende Amollo

Here are some more reactions from Twitter:

The passengers on board are HUSTLERS who could not afford air tickets to go and see their loved ones. They opted for a cheaper means, But because the train is headed to Kisumu, you must play the political card and throw the people you purport to fight for under the bus. — Substone Osoro (@osorojnr_) December 21, 2021

These are our so called Tanga Tanga leaders, Those most of kenyans youths are foolishly following them up and down calling the names because of little money that’s they will get hmmmm . Omanga, Are u guys not ashamed of the disgrace u are bringing up the country??? — The Police voice (@mteteziwapolisi) December 22, 2021

Omanga Millicent must either withdraw and apologize or forget to be nominated again after next year elections. — Ephantus Official, EWS (@ephantus_tech) December 22, 2021

Remember the Nanyuki one derailed and people got stranded in the bush for hours.I didn't hear you and Omanga say what you are saying now — Laban Motaroki (@MotarokiObiero) December 22, 2021

Its scary that Your favourite candidate wants to flood every arm of governments with likes of Omanga, Sudi and Waititu, I know you love making dumb decision on election day but can you at least have some shame while at it ,like a bar of how low you can go — 🍂 (@killswitct) December 22, 2021

You disgrace children of the poor everyday, and you still have the audacity to lecture anyone on human dignity? We don't want your empathy, go warm your brain cells away from here. https://t.co/fzOmAAs1M1 pic.twitter.com/3bU4j9hXIG — Gabriel Oguda (@gabrieloguda) December 22, 2021

