Omanga Under Fire for Making Fun of Stalled Nairobi-Kisumu Train

omanga, otiende amollo
Nominated Senator Millicent Omanga. [Courtesy]

Yesterday, the newly launched Nairobi-Kisumu train stalled in Muhoroni, Kisumu County after one of its wagons derailed.

Nominated Senator Millicent Omanga did not waste time to make fun of the situation, a move that has since angered netizens on social media.

Omanga made fun of the situation adding that the people who had boarded the train would spend the night in the wilderness. She further referenced the situation to ODM Leader Raila Odinga’s movement, the Azimio la Umoja Movement that was launched at Kasarani.

“Naskia Nairobi-Kisumu train will spend the night in the wilderness after a 12hr journey. Asimio la Usiku!”Omanga wrote.

The legislator is now under fire on Twitter with the majority calling her out for being tribal. Others are castigating her for claiming to be a hustler yet she wishes the real hustlers bad things.

Frank Mtetezi said, “Hippo-siku utakuja kuelewa that those using the same train are the so called hustlers mama mboga and Mkokoteni people , trying to save on the hiked transport cost from Nairobi to their rural homes at the same time they don’t have travel allowance to benchmark World cup!”

Another user identified as Steve Martin wrote, “This is just another reason why Ruto is a NO. Although they say we’re Hustler at the backend we are just tagged according to tribal identities. Millicent Omanga because in her naive shallow jaundiced condescending opinion those are Railas supporters and they deserve to suffer.”

Written by Mercy Auma

Passionate about human interest stories and politics. Email news@kahawatungu.com

