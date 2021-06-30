in POLITICS

Omanga Under Fire After Taking Swipe at Lawyer Otiende Amollo

Nominated Senator Millicent Omanga. [Courtesy]

Nominated senator Millicent Omanga is under fire after she took a swipe at Rarieda MP and lawyer Otiende Amollo.

Amollo is appearing for ODM party leader Raila Odinga in the Constitutional Amendment case (BBI) at the Court of Appeal.

The lawyer told the seven-judge bench that the initiative was not promoted by President Uhuru Kenyatta as was claimed in the High Court ruling that declared the initiative null and void.

According to Amollo, the initiative was promoted by Suna East MP Junet Mohamed and his BBI secretariat co-chair Dennis Waweru.

“The promoters were Waweru and Junet but the court insists that it was President Uhuru Kenyatta,” he submitted, adding that the president only supported the initiative.

“The IEBC accepted the Junet and Waweru initiative and were authorized to collect signatures from Kenyans. They collected the signatures and submitted them to IEBC which did a letter to the counties and confirmed to them who the promoters of the BBI are,” he said.

“Without a doubt the promoters of the initiative are the two gentlemen that I have mentioned above.”

“Omanga on her part wondered if other Kenyans believed Amollo’s submissions. SC Otiende Amollo submits that the president is not the promoter of BBI. And he says this without blinking an eye, and he expects us to believe him,” she tweeted.

Amollo responded, “Not You Hon, Hi inawenyewe…”

Here are other responses:

The appeal is set to be heard until July 2.

