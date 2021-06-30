Omanga Under Fire After Taking Swipe at Lawyer Otiende Amollo

Nominated senator Millicent Omanga is under fire after she took a swipe at Rarieda MP and lawyer Otiende Amollo.

Amollo is appearing for ODM party leader Raila Odinga in the Constitutional Amendment case (BBI) at the Court of Appeal.

The lawyer told the seven-judge bench that the initiative was not promoted by President Uhuru Kenyatta as was claimed in the High Court ruling that declared the initiative null and void.

According to Amollo, the initiative was promoted by Suna East MP Junet Mohamed and his BBI secretariat co-chair Dennis Waweru.

“The promoters were Waweru and Junet but the court insists that it was President Uhuru Kenyatta,” he submitted, adding that the president only supported the initiative.

“The IEBC accepted the Junet and Waweru initiative and were authorized to collect signatures from Kenyans. They collected the signatures and submitted them to IEBC which did a letter to the counties and confirmed to them who the promoters of the BBI are,” he said.

“Without a doubt the promoters of the initiative are the two gentlemen that I have mentioned above.”

“Omanga on her part wondered if other Kenyans believed Amollo’s submissions. SC Otiende Amollo submits that the president is not the promoter of BBI. And he says this without blinking an eye, and he expects us to believe him,” she tweeted.

Amollo responded, “Not You Hon, Hi inawenyewe…”

Not You Hon, Hi inawenyewe… — Otiende Amollo, SC,MP, EBS (@OAmollo) June 30, 2021

Here are other responses:

The problem with U is Tangatanga Syndrome….. Otiende is making submissions to the sitting bench…..are you one of the judges? "Ati He expects US to believe him"…. whether U believe him or not is immaterial, Judges matter here not Tangamanga — Collins Fredrick🇰🇪 (@Coundo) June 30, 2021

That's the work of a lawyer, ama you don't understand the role of lawyers — Hillary Lilechi 🇰🇪 🇯🇲🇩🇪🇦🇺 (@hills_prince) June 30, 2021

Madam si hata ushugulike na kutafuta mahali utapigiwa kura juu nomination tena nikama itakuwa ngumu kwako hapa Twitter hatunga Kura ni pang'ang'a tu ndio tumejaza — Smith okwemba jnr (@sokwemba) June 30, 2021

@OAmollo was addressing the JUDGES, not you madam. Could you be the reason why they are raising the threshold of the elective offices? — Mwaura Kabetu (@mwaurakabetu) June 30, 2021

Do you even have the capacity to comprehend the submission before the Appeal Court… or you are waiting for a Church function to turn it into a political function. — Philip Etale (@EtalePhilip) June 30, 2021

The appeal is set to be heard until July 2.

