Senator Omanga, Shebesh Call Out Speaker Elachi Over Clobbering Of Mlango Kubwa MCA By Police

A section of women leaders has castigated County Assembly speaker Beatrice Elachi for using police officers to settle her political woes after Mlango Kubwa MCA Mutheu Musyimi was clobbered.

According to the women leaders, the clobbering of the MCA came about as a result of Elachi’s impeachment fracas.

Gender CAS Rachael Shebesh expressed her disappointment and called for sanity in the County Assembly. She also called on Elachi to cease from using police officers on politics.

“I’m urging Elachi my sister, stop it. Nobody has ever used war in politics and won, even if you do you will never execute your mandate,” Shebesh said.

Her sentiments were echoed by Nominated Senator Millicent Omanga who intimated that Elachi was targetting women who were the weaker link to settle her scores.

Omanga further blasted the IG Hillary Mutyambai and questioned how the police officers were allowed into the assembly.

“Even in Parliament we have our differences but never have we seen police being allowed in the National Assembly or Senate,” said Omanga.

The women leaders then accompanied the clobbered MCA to Central Police Station to record a statement following the incident that happened earlier.

Ms Musyimi’s assault put police on the spot with a section of Kenyans calling for immediate action against the officers who descended on the MCA with rungus.

The MCAs were making attempts to serve Elachi with an impeachment notice over accusations of abuse of office, corruption as well as poor leadership.

