Omanga Offers CJ Maraga’s Alleged Baby Mama Sh100,000 For Legal Fees, DNA Test

Nominated senator Millicent Omanga has offered Chief Justice David Maraga’s alleged baby mama Sh100,000 for DNA tests and legal fees.

In a tweet, the senator said her help will be on two conditions, that Mary Kwamboka proves the child in question really does exist and that she has had prior contact with the CJ.

“Dear Kwamboka, I AM WILLING TO GIVE 100K FOR LEGAL REPRESENTATION AND DNA AS LONG YOU PRIVATELY PROVE TO ME THE MERIT OF YOUR CASE INCLUDING THE EXISTENCE OF THE MINOR AND PRIOR CONTACT WITH CJ IF ANY. CJ is a respectable Elder and Leader well known to all of us. Get in touch,” she wrote.

Maraga through his lawyer, Danstan Omari, on Tuesday dismissed Kwamboka’s allegations as mere propaganda.

He also noted that the birth certificate flaunted by the woman was fake and should be investigated.

“We have had a perusal and due diligence of the annexures that have been filed to accompany this. For those who have access to the birth certificate.. there is no registrar known as Shamwata in the whole country nor has there been an officer with the name N.P Otieno,” Omari said.

Maraga’s counsel further noted that the spectacle witnessed at the Supreme Court as choreographed by Kwamboka was part of the ongoing politics to force his client to resign.

He said that those behind the “baby mama drama” are also to blame for the insulting banners of the CJ erected on major roads a few weeks ago.

He called on the Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai and Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji to order a probe into the “fake” documents and take necessary action against individuals behind the “sinister” motive to soil the CJ’s name.

“The CJ is an elder of the SDA Church. The DPP should get to the root of it. We are not worried about the girl but more about who is behind it,” he added.

Kwamboka claimed that she and the CJ had an affair between 2013 and 2014 which led to her conceiving a daughter who is 6 years of age.

She accused the president of the apex court of abandoning his fatherly duties.

She demanded for Sh161,000 in monthly child upkeep.

