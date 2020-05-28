Omanga On List Of Applicants Seeking To Fill Kindiki’s Position As Deputy Speaker

Nominated senator Millicent Omanga is among six applicants seeking to fill the senate deputy speaker position.

This was after speaker Ken Lusaka gazetted the removal of Tharaka Nithi senator Kithure Kindiki from the said position.

“I hereby notify you that the gazette notice has been released for publication today and notify and invite interested senators to submit their nomination papers,” Lusaka said.

Kindiki was bundled out after 54 legislators voted in support of his ouster motion. 7 others opposed the motion.

Also seeking to fill Kindiki’s position is Margaret Kamar (Uasin Gishu), Charles Kibiru (Kirinyaga), Isaac Mwaura (nominated), Judith Pareno (nominated) and Stewart Madzayo (Kilifi).

Standing Order No7 dictates that a person will become the deputy speaker after garnering two-thirds of the votes.

Should they not get the required votes in the first round, those in first and second place will contest for the seat in another round of voting.

Finally, the candidate who gets the majority of the votes will be declared the winner.

But according to majority whip Irungu Kang’ata and his Makueni counterpart Mutula Kilonzo Jnr, there is a plan to avoid competition for the post.

“It is something that will be agreed upon because the ideal situation would be that Jubilee should have their position. But if they don’t have a candidate, we will field a person for that position. What we will avoid is outright competition,” Mutula told the Star.

Omanga is however, yet to know her fate as she is facing disciplinary action after missing without apology a Jubilee Party parliamentary group meeting chaired by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Appearing on Wednesday before the disciplinary committee, Mama Miradi said she did not receive the invite.

But maintained that she is loyal to the party leadership.

“Mr Chair I still maintain that I did not receive any invite and no one made a follow up to know whether all the senators had received it. I have over 700 messages on my phone, I have been trying to find the said invite but all has been in vain.

“As I have always said, I will continue to support the party and the government to deliver on its mandate. Personally, though I have not apologised to the party leadership on why I did not attend the meeting, I presented my case to the whip,” she said.

Elections for the post will be held on Tuesday next week.

