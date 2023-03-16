Omanga, Itumbi Among 50 Nominated for CAS Jobs

President William Ruto has nominated 50 individuals for the roles of Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS).

Making the list are poll losers, loyalists and new UDA backers.

The names have been forwarded to the National Assembly for consideration and approval in accordance with the Public Appointments Act.

“BY DINT OF THE EXECUTIVE ACTION, the nominations have been transmitted to the National Assembly for consideration and approval by Parliament in accordance with the Public Appointments (Parliamentary Approval) Act (No. 33 of 2011),” reads a statement Head of Public Service Felix Koskei.

Among the nominees are Dennis Itumbi (Ministry of ICT), Millicent Omanga (Interior), Evans Kidero (Investments, Trade and Industry) and Wilson Sossion (Ministry of Tourism).

Bishop Margaret Wanjiru is approved by Parliament will be the CAS for Ministry of Cooperatives.

Here is the full list:

Ministry of Defence

Alfred Agoi Masadia

The National Treasury & Economic Planning

Kirui Joseph Limo

Beatrice Nkatha Nyaqa

Ministry of Foreign & Diaspora Affairs

Joash Arthur Maangi

Catherine Waruguru

Ministry of Public Service, Gender & Affirmative Action

Hussein Tuneya Dado

Charity Nancy Nanyama Kibaba

Ministry of Roads & Transport

Benjamin Jomo Washiali

Eng. Nicholas Gumbo

Ministry of Lands, Public Works, Housing & Urban Development

Onesmus Kimani Ngunjiri

Victor Kioko Munyaka

Ministry of Information, Communications & The Digital Economy

Denis Njue Itumbi

Simon Mwangi Kamau

Ministry of Health

James Kimanthi Mbaluka

Khatib Abdallah Mwashetani

Ministry of Education

Elly Stephen Loldepe

Mark Lomunokol

Anab Mohamed Gure

Ministry of Agriculture & Livestock Development

Jackson Kiptanui

Daniel Wamahiu Kiongo

Ministry of Investments, Trade & Industry

Evans Odhiambo Kidero

Vincent Kemosi Mogaka

Lilian Cheptoo Tomitom

Ministry of Co-Operatives & MSMEs

(Bishop) Margaret Wanjiru

Mr. Amos Chege Mugo

Ministry of Youth Affairs, The Arts & Sports

Wesley Korir

Charles Njagua Kanyi

Jackline Mwenesi Lukalo

Hon. Nyaga John Muchiri

Ministry of Environment, Climate Change & Forestry

Wilson Session Rehema

Dida Jaldesa

Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife & Heritage

Jackline Mwenesi

Lukalo Nyaga

John Muchiri

Ministry of Water, Sanitation & Irrigation

Chrisantus Wamalwa

Sunya Orre

Ministry of Energy & Petroleum

Mary Yaine Seneta

John Lodepe Nakara

Ministry of Labour & Social Protection

Prof. Elijah Gitonga Rintaugu

Ministry of East African Community {EAC), The ASALs & Regional Development

Ms. Mwanamaka Amani Mabruki

Ms. Rael Chebichii Lelei

Ministry of Mining, Blue Economy & Maritime Affairs

Mr. David Kipkorir Kiplagat

Fredrick Otieno Outa

The State Law Office

Mr. Allan Kibet Kosqey

Office of the Deputy President

Ms. Ann Wanjiku Mwangi

Mr. Nicholas Ngabiya Rioba

Mr. Edwin Sudi Wandabusi

Office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary

Sharif Athman Ali

Isaac Mwaura Maigua

Rehema Hassan Ministry of Interior & National Administration Samuel Kuntai Tunai Millicent Nyaboke Omanga Amb. Mohamud Ali Saleh

