Omanga, Itumbi Among 50 Nominated for CAS Jobs

President William Ruto has nominated 50 individuals for the roles of Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS).
Making the list are poll losers, loyalists and new UDA backers.
The names have been forwarded to the National Assembly for consideration and approval in accordance with the Public Appointments Act.
“BY DINT OF THE EXECUTIVE ACTION, the nominations have been transmitted to the National Assembly for consideration and approval by Parliament in accordance with the Public Appointments (Parliamentary Approval) Act (No. 33 of 2011),” reads a statement Head of Public Service Felix Koskei.
Among the nominees are Dennis Itumbi (Ministry of ICT), Millicent Omanga (Interior), Evans Kidero (Investments, Trade and Industry) and Wilson Sossion (Ministry of Tourism).
Bishop Margaret Wanjiru is approved by Parliament will be the CAS for Ministry of Cooperatives.
Here is the full list:
Ministry of Defence
Alfred Agoi Masadia
The National Treasury & Economic Planning
Kirui Joseph Limo
Beatrice Nkatha Nyaqa
Ministry of Foreign & Diaspora Affairs
Joash Arthur Maangi
Catherine Waruguru
Ministry of Public Service, Gender & Affirmative Action
Hussein Tuneya Dado
Charity Nancy Nanyama Kibaba
Ministry of Roads & Transport
Benjamin Jomo Washiali
Eng. Nicholas Gumbo
Ministry of Lands, Public Works, Housing & Urban Development
Onesmus Kimani Ngunjiri
Victor Kioko Munyaka
Ministry of Information, Communications & The Digital Economy
Denis Njue Itumbi
Simon Mwangi Kamau
Ministry of Health
James Kimanthi Mbaluka
Khatib Abdallah Mwashetani
Ministry of Education
Elly Stephen Loldepe
Mark Lomunokol
Anab Mohamed Gure
Ministry of Agriculture & Livestock Development
Jackson Kiptanui
Daniel Wamahiu Kiongo
Ministry of Investments, Trade & Industry
Evans Odhiambo Kidero
Vincent Kemosi Mogaka
Lilian Cheptoo Tomitom
Ministry of Co-Operatives & MSMEs
(Bishop) Margaret Wanjiru
Mr. Amos Chege Mugo
Ministry of Youth Affairs, The Arts & Sports
Wesley Korir
Charles Njagua Kanyi
Jackline Mwenesi Lukalo
Hon. Nyaga John Muchiri
Ministry of Environment, Climate Change & Forestry
Wilson Session Rehema
Dida Jaldesa
Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife & Heritage
Jackline Mwenesi
Lukalo Nyaga
John Muchiri
Ministry of Water, Sanitation & Irrigation
Chrisantus Wamalwa
Sunya Orre
Ministry of Energy & Petroleum
Mary Yaine Seneta
John Lodepe Nakara
Ministry of Labour & Social Protection
Prof. Elijah Gitonga Rintaugu
Ministry of East African Community {EAC), The ASALs & Regional Development
Ms. Mwanamaka Amani Mabruki
Ms. Rael Chebichii Lelei
Ministry of Mining, Blue Economy & Maritime Affairs
Mr. David Kipkorir Kiplagat
Fredrick Otieno Outa
The State Law Office
Mr. Allan Kibet Kosqey
Office of the Deputy President
Ms. Ann Wanjiku Mwangi
Mr. Nicholas Ngabiya Rioba
Mr. Edwin Sudi Wandabusi
Office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary
Sharif Athman Ali
Isaac Mwaura Maigua
Rehema Hassan
Ministry of Interior & National Administration
Samuel Kuntai Tunai
Millicent Nyaboke Omanga
Amb. Mohamud Ali Saleh
