in NEWS

Omanga, Itumbi Among 50 Nominated for CAS Jobs

cas
From Left; Dennis Itumbi, Millicent Omanga and Evans Kidero.

President William Ruto has nominated 50 individuals for the roles of Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS).

Making the list are poll losers, loyalists and new UDA backers.

The names have been forwarded to the National Assembly for consideration and approval in accordance with the Public Appointments Act.

“BY DINT OF THE EXECUTIVE ACTION, the nominations have been transmitted to the National Assembly for consideration and approval by Parliament in accordance with the Public Appointments (Parliamentary Approval) Act (No. 33 of 2011),” reads a statement Head of Public Service Felix Koskei.

Among the nominees are Dennis Itumbi (Ministry of ICT), Millicent Omanga (Interior), Evans Kidero (Investments, Trade and Industry) and Wilson Sossion (Ministry of Tourism).

Bishop Margaret Wanjiru is approved by Parliament will be the CAS for Ministry of Cooperatives.

Here is the full list:

Ministry of Defence

Alfred Agoi Masadia

The National Treasury & Economic Planning

Kirui Joseph Limo
Beatrice Nkatha Nyaqa

Ministry of Foreign & Diaspora Affairs

Joash Arthur Maangi
Catherine Waruguru

Ministry of Public Service, Gender & Affirmative Action

Hussein Tuneya Dado
Charity Nancy Nanyama Kibaba

Ministry of Roads & Transport

Benjamin Jomo Washiali
Eng. Nicholas Gumbo

Ministry of Lands, Public Works, Housing & Urban Development

Onesmus Kimani Ngunjiri
Victor Kioko Munyaka

Ministry of Information, Communications & The Digital Economy

Denis Njue Itumbi
Simon Mwangi Kamau

Ministry of Health

James Kimanthi Mbaluka
Khatib Abdallah Mwashetani

Ministry of Education

Elly Stephen Loldepe
Mark Lomunokol
Anab Mohamed Gure

Ministry of Agriculture & Livestock Development

Jackson Kiptanui
Daniel Wamahiu Kiongo

Ministry of Investments, Trade & Industry

Evans Odhiambo Kidero
Vincent Kemosi Mogaka
Lilian Cheptoo Tomitom

Ministry of Co-Operatives & MSMEs

(Bishop) Margaret Wanjiru

Mr. Amos Chege Mugo

Ministry of Youth Affairs, The Arts & Sports

Wesley Korir

Charles Njagua Kanyi

Jackline Mwenesi Lukalo

Hon. Nyaga John Muchiri

Ministry of Environment, Climate Change & Forestry

Wilson Session Rehema

Dida Jaldesa

Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife & Heritage

Jackline Mwenesi

Lukalo Nyaga

John Muchiri

Ministry of Water, Sanitation & Irrigation

Chrisantus Wamalwa

Sunya Orre

Ministry of Energy & Petroleum

Mary Yaine Seneta

John Lodepe Nakara

Ministry of Labour & Social Protection

Prof. Elijah Gitonga Rintaugu

Ministry of East African Community {EAC), The ASALs & Regional Development

Ms. Mwanamaka Amani Mabruki

Ms. Rael Chebichii Lelei

Ministry of Mining, Blue Economy & Maritime Affairs

Mr. David Kipkorir Kiplagat

Fredrick Otieno Outa

The State Law Office

Mr. Allan Kibet Kosqey

Office of the Deputy President

Ms. Ann Wanjiku Mwangi
Mr. Nicholas Ngabiya Rioba
Mr. Edwin Sudi Wandabusi

Office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary

Sharif Athman Ali
Isaac Mwaura Maigua
Rehema Hassan

Ministry of Interior & National Administration

Samuel Kuntai Tunai

Millicent Nyaboke Omanga

Amb. Mohamud Ali Saleh

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp at +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

CASDennis ItumbiMillicent Omanga

Written by Kahawa Tungu

Email: news@kahawatungu.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

raila odinga

Raila Threatens to Sue President Ruto for Defamation
rubis

Rubis, Vivo Among Five Oil Marketers That Received Sh16 Billion in Fuel Subsidies – CS Chirchir