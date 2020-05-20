in NEWS, POLITICS

Omanga Among 48 Senators Supporting Kithure Kindiki’s Ouster As Deputy Speaker

kindiki
Senate Deputy Speaker, Kithure Kindiki

Nominated Senator Millicent Omanga is among the Senators supporting the ouster of Tharaka Nithi senator Kithure Kindiki as the Deputy Speaker in new clean up measures.

The process was already initiated on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 where Majority Chief Whip Irungu Kang’ata filed the motion in the senate.

“I beg to move that this House resolves that Senator Kithure Kindiki be removed from the Office of the Deputy Speaker,” reads the notice by Kang’ata.

According to Kang’ata, the decision was arrived at following his absence at the State House parliamentary meeting convened by President Uhuru Kenyatta last week.

Read: Jubilee Party Set To Oust Kithure Kindiki As Senate Deputy Speaker In Clean Up

Kahawa Tungu had earlier reported that speculations indicated the position might be taken over by Uasin Gishu Senator Margaret Kamar.

This comes barely a week after Elgeiyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen was ousted as the Senate Majority Leader and replaced with Samuel Poghisio.

The latest purge also saw senators who failed to attend the meeting getting expelled from the party. Those who risked expulsion included Senators Falhada Dekow Iman, Naomi Jillo Waqo, Victor Prengei, Mary Seneta Yiane and Millicent Omanga on grounds of insubordination and gross misconduct.

Following the clean-up, the majority of the senators have changed tune and adhered to the President’s camp, leaving the DP hanging.

Read Also: Murkomen Ousted As Senate Majority Leader, Replaced By Kanu’s Samuel Poghisio

According to the constitution, the removal of a Deputy Speaker requires at least two-thirds votes of its members. The motion thus required that 45 out of the 67 senators to support his removal.

Here is a list of 48 Senators who support Kindiki’s removal as Deputy Speaker:

  1. Milicent Omanga, Nairobi (nominated)
  2. Beatrice Kwamboka, Nairobi (nominated)
  3. Naomi Shiyonga, Kajiado (nominated)
  4. Judith Pareno, Kajiado (nominated)
  5. Boy Issa Juma, Kwale
  6. Mohamed Faki Mwinyihaji, Mombasa
  7. Ochillo Ayacko, Migori
  8. Gertrude Musuruve Kakamega (nominated)
  9. Sylvia Kasanga, Nairobi (nominated)
  10. Johnes Mwaruma, Taita Taveta
  11. Chebeni Mercy, Uasin Gishu
  12. Mutula Kilonzo Jnr, Makueni
  13. Agnes Zani, Kwale
  14. Moses Kajwang, Homa Bay
  15. Ali Haji Fahhiya, Nairobi
  16. Fred Outa, Kisumu
  17. Boniface Kabaka, Machakos,
  18. Okong’o Mogeni, Nyamira
  19. Petronilla Were, Nairobi (nominated)
  20. Enock Wambua, Kitui
  21. George Khaniri, Vihiga
  22. Samuel Ongeri, Kisii
  23. Githiomi Mwangi, Nyandarua
  24. Ephraim Maina, Nyeri
  25. Charles Kibiru, Kirinyaga
  26. Irungu Kang’ata, Muranga
  27. Kimani Wamatangi, Kiambu
  28. Samuel Poghisio, West Pokot
  29. Michael Mbito, Trans Nzoia
  30. Jepkoech Kamar, Uasin Gishu
  31. Gideon Moi, Baringo
  32. Johnson Sakaja, Nairobi
  33. Beth Mugo, Nairobi (nominated)
  34. Alice Chepkorir, Bomet
  35. Christine Zawadi Gona, Kilifi
  36. Mary Seneta, Kajiado
  37. Falhada Dekow Iman, Garissa
  38. Naomi Jilo Wago, Marsabit
  39. Abshiro Soka Halake, Isiolo
  40. Victor Prengei, Nakuru
  41. Isaack Mwaura, Kiambu
  42. James Orengo, Siaya
  43. Rose Nyamunga, Kisumu (nominated)
  44. Yusuf Haji, Garissa
  45. Hargura Godana, Marsabit
  46. Fatuma Dulo, Isiolo
  47. Ali Abdulahi, Wajir
  48. Peter Ndwiga, Embu

