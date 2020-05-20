Omanga Among 48 Senators Supporting Kithure Kindiki’s Ouster As Deputy Speaker

Nominated Senator Millicent Omanga is among the Senators supporting the ouster of Tharaka Nithi senator Kithure Kindiki as the Deputy Speaker in new clean up measures.
The process was already initiated on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 where Majority Chief Whip Irungu Kang’ata filed the motion in the senate.
“I beg to move that this House resolves that Senator Kithure Kindiki be removed from the Office of the Deputy Speaker,” reads the notice by Kang’ata.
According to Kang’ata, the decision was arrived at following his absence at the State House parliamentary meeting convened by President Uhuru Kenyatta last week.
Kahawa Tungu had earlier reported that speculations indicated the position might be taken over by Uasin Gishu Senator Margaret Kamar.
This comes barely a week after Elgeiyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen was ousted as the Senate Majority Leader and replaced with Samuel Poghisio.
The latest purge also saw senators who failed to attend the meeting getting expelled from the party. Those who risked expulsion included Senators Falhada Dekow Iman, Naomi Jillo Waqo, Victor Prengei, Mary Seneta Yiane and Millicent Omanga on grounds of insubordination and gross misconduct.
Following the clean-up, the majority of the senators have changed tune and adhered to the President’s camp, leaving the DP hanging.
According to the constitution, the removal of a Deputy Speaker requires at least two-thirds votes of its members. The motion thus required that 45 out of the 67 senators to support his removal.
Here is a list of 48 Senators who support Kindiki’s removal as Deputy Speaker:
- Milicent Omanga, Nairobi (nominated)
- Beatrice Kwamboka, Nairobi (nominated)
- Naomi Shiyonga, Kajiado (nominated)
- Judith Pareno, Kajiado (nominated)
- Boy Issa Juma, Kwale
- Mohamed Faki Mwinyihaji, Mombasa
- Ochillo Ayacko, Migori
- Gertrude Musuruve Kakamega (nominated)
- Sylvia Kasanga, Nairobi (nominated)
- Johnes Mwaruma, Taita Taveta
- Chebeni Mercy, Uasin Gishu
- Mutula Kilonzo Jnr, Makueni
- Agnes Zani, Kwale
- Moses Kajwang, Homa Bay
- Ali Haji Fahhiya, Nairobi
- Fred Outa, Kisumu
- Boniface Kabaka, Machakos,
- Okong’o Mogeni, Nyamira
- Petronilla Were, Nairobi (nominated)
- Enock Wambua, Kitui
- George Khaniri, Vihiga
- Samuel Ongeri, Kisii
- Githiomi Mwangi, Nyandarua
- Ephraim Maina, Nyeri
- Charles Kibiru, Kirinyaga
- Irungu Kang’ata, Muranga
- Kimani Wamatangi, Kiambu
- Samuel Poghisio, West Pokot
- Michael Mbito, Trans Nzoia
- Jepkoech Kamar, Uasin Gishu
- Gideon Moi, Baringo
- Johnson Sakaja, Nairobi
- Beth Mugo, Nairobi (nominated)
- Alice Chepkorir, Bomet
- Christine Zawadi Gona, Kilifi
- Mary Seneta, Kajiado
- Falhada Dekow Iman, Garissa
- Naomi Jilo Wago, Marsabit
- Abshiro Soka Halake, Isiolo
- Victor Prengei, Nakuru
- Isaack Mwaura, Kiambu
- James Orengo, Siaya
- Rose Nyamunga, Kisumu (nominated)
- Yusuf Haji, Garissa
- Hargura Godana, Marsabit
- Fatuma Dulo, Isiolo
- Ali Abdulahi, Wajir
- Peter Ndwiga, Embu
