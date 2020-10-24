Omala, Raila Shine As Gor Mahia Hit Naivasha Combined In Friendly

Schoolboy Benson Omala scored a hat-trick as Gor Mahia drubbed Naivasha Combined 6-3 in a friendly played on Saturday in Naivasha.

Another new acquisition Dickson Raila and veteran Nicholas Kipkirui scored a goal each with the hosts conceding one to complete the route.

K’Ogalo are touring Naivasha and will next face Gilgil Combined at Marula Estate stadium, the venue of the first match.

The FKFPL record champions have been training for over one month now as they gear up to represent the country in the CAF Champions League in November.

They are using the build-ups to gauge themselves even as they hope to play an international friendly before the season begins.

FKFPL 2020/21 season is also expected to kick off in the same month.

