Olympic Champion Peres Jepchirchir Builds House for Uncle (Photos)

Olympic Marathon Champion Peres Jepchirchir has built a new house for her uncle who has been taking care of her since she was 2 years old.

In photos shared on social media, the 26-year-old long-distance runner is said to have built the house as a token of appreciation to the uncle for the support he offered her.

Jepchirchir’s career started in 2013 where she participated in road races. In 2014, she secured a place at Kenya Cross County Championships where she went up to the national level.

In 2015, she made her highest-profile appearance at the London Marathon although she failed to build on the short distance achievements.

Last year, Jepchirchir set a new world record for a women-only half marathon after running a time of one hour five minutes 34 seconds in Prague to take 37 seconds off the time set by Ethiopia’s Netsanet Gudeta in 2018.

Jepchirchir covered the first 10 kilometers of the 16-and-a-half-lap Letna Park course in 30:32.

"I was thinking to run maybe 1:04:50, but I'm so happy," said the 2016 world half marathon champion. In the 2021 Tokyo Olympics Marathon, Jepchirchir won silver in the women's 42.2KM marathon.

