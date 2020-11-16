Olympic Champion Conseslus Kipruto Charged with Defiling 15 Year Old Girl, Freed on Bond

Olympic and world 3000 meters steeplechase champion, Conseslus Kipruto has been charged with defiling a 15-year-old minor.

Presented before Principal Magistrate D. Ocharo in a Kapsabet court, the world champion denied the charges and was released on Sh200,000 bond.

According to the charges, Kipruto defiled the minor from October 20 to October 21 with further charges of having indecent acts with a minor.

He appeared via Zoom after he was driven to the law courts under tight security as police attempted to prevent journalists from covering the court proceedings.

Last month, this desk reported that the athlete was being sought after by police officers in Nandi over links with a form two girl.

A report was filed at Mosoriot police post by the teenager’s parents indicated that the athlete eloped with their child.

For instance, the parents claimed their daughter who had gone missing was staying with the Athlete at his home in Chesumei.

The teenager had gone missing for three days and after being found, she was questioned where she had been and refused to disclose.

However, upon further inquiry by the parents, they found her phone and on the call log was Kipruto who was said to have been in constant communication with the girl.

This had ideally been confirmed by Chesumei OCPD Bosita Omukolongolo who intimated that although the age of the girl was yet to be established, the hunt for the athlete had already been launched.

“A report was filed at Mosoriot Police Station by the girl’s parents, who are complaining that Kipruto defiled their daughter. We cannot immediately confirm whether the girl is a minor or an adult. However, we are looking for the athlete whose whereabouts remain unknown,” Omukolongolo said.

The girl’s parents claimed their daughter had been defiled and was taken to hospital for examination.

Responding to this, the OCPD stated that the claims would be established after Kipruto had been arrested and a statement recorded.

“Upon arresting the suspect, we shall record his statement and thereafter conclude investigations into the defilement allegations,” said the OCPD.

Shortly after the news broke out, the athlete took to his Facebook page alluding he was innocent with the caption, “God forgive them.”

