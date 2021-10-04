Olusegun Ogunsanya Takes Over as Airtel Africa CEO and MD

Olusegun “Segun” Ogunsanya has taken over as Airtel Africa’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer. His tenure officially started on October 1.

Effectively, Segun also joins the Board of Airtel Africa plc.

He is taking over from Raghu Mandava who retired from his position as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, as a Director of Airtel Africa plc and as a member of the Market Disclosure Committee on September 30, 2021.

Segun Ogunsanya joined Airtel Africa in 2012 as Managing Director and CEO Nigeria and has been responsible for the overall management of Airtel operations in Nigeria, Airtel’s largest market in Africa.

“I am looking forward to building on the solid foundations the Group has established for future sustainable growth across Africa. Moving forward, we will invest even more in our network and distribution channels to serve the communities where we operate. By doing this, we will continue to sustainably bridge the digital divide, expand financial inclusion and meet the evolving needs of our customers,” Segun Ogunsanya, CEO, Airtel Africa said.

Airtel has a presence in 14 countries in Africa.

Before joining Airtel in 2012, Segun held leadership roles at Coca-Cola in Ghana, Nigeria, and Kenya (as MD and CEO). He has also been the Managing Director of Nigerian Bottling Company Ltd (Coca-Cola Hellenic owned) and Group head of retail banking operations at Ecobank Transnational Inc, covering 28 countries in Africa.

He is an electronics engineer and also a chartered accountant.

