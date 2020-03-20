in SPORTS

Olunga, Samatta Accept Stay At Home Challenge (Videos)

East Africa’s finest footballers, Michael Olunga of Kenya and Tanzania’s Mbwana Samatta have accepted stay at home challenge on Twitter.

The challenge is aimed at showing creative ways of holding indoors and keeping active during this period of COVID-19 pandemic.

To help curb spread of the COVID-19, authorities have urged keeping off social gatherings.

Most sporting activities, including major football leagues have shut – leaving athletics finding ways to engage themselves away from sporting arena.

With a tissue roll, star footballers from across the world have shown their juggling skills in the stay at home challenge, and Olunga and Samatta were not to be left out.

Written by Bonface Osano

Communication And Media Student. Sports Writer.

