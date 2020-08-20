Olunga On The Mark As Kashiwa Reysol Bounce Back

Harambee Stars striker Michael Olunga scored as Kashiwa Reysol beat Vissel Kobe 3-2 to return to winning ways in the Japanese J-League.

Olunga, who has enjoyed a fine run of form, scoring in the last nine games of the Gold and Black.

The former Gor Mahia and Tusker player has now scored 12 goals in the past 11 games, while assisting one.

Goke put the hosts ahead in the 44th minute, but Nakama responded for Kashiwa two minutes later before Olunga out them ahead in the 76th minute.

Kobe leved through Douglas in the 89th minute only for Mihara to grab the winner in the 94th minute.

Kashiwa have now won six games in eleven outings and are placed 5th on the log standings, ten points off leaders Kawasaki.

