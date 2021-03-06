VIDEO: Olunga On The Mark As Al Duhail SC Bounce Back

Michael Olunga scored his second league goal as Al Duhail SC bounced back from Emir Cup setback to beat Al Kharaikiyat 2-0 on Sunday.

Mohammed Muntari, a Ghanaian-born naturalised Qatari footballer, opened the scoring in the 69th minute before Olunga doubled the lead in the 85th minute.

The win cemented their position two in the Qatar Stars League, nine points clear of third placed Qatar SC.

Al Duhail are nonetheless 10 points off leaders Al Sadd, who have played a game less.

It is Al Sadd, coached by former Barcelona great Xavi, who handed them a 2-0 loss in the Emir Cup final.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu