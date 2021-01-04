Olunga’s Kashiwa Reysol Loses To FC Tokyo In League Cup Final

Michael Olunga’s quest to end a splendid 2020 season with silverware did not materialize as his side Kashiwa Reysol lost 2-1 to FC Tokyo in the J-League cup.

Olunga, 26, finished the league as the top scorer with 28 goals, and the Levian Cup glory would have been the icing on the cake.

He was also named the J-League most valuable player.

Two Brazilians scored for Tokyo in each half to secure their first-ever Levian Cup glory; Leandro in the 16th minute and Adaìlton in the 74th minute.

Segawa equalized Leandro’s opener, giving Kashiwa some hope of turning around the game but it was Tokyo who bagged the decisive winner.

