Oliver Mathenge to Leave Radio Africa for Nation Media End of November

Oliver Mathenge has announced that he will be leaving Radio Africa Group as its Digital Editor by the end of November.

He is set to join Nation Media Group at a later date.

Taking to Twitter, Mathenge intimated that he will give more information on what he will be doing at Nation Media Group at a later date.

“I have been receiving so many questions. Yes, after 9 fantastic years, I will be leaving Radio Africa Group at the end of November. At a later date, I will discuss more about what I will be doing next at Nation Media Group,” he wrote.

I have been receiving so many questions.

Yes, after 9 fantastic years, I will be leaving Radio Africa Group at the end of November. At a later date, I will discuss more about what I will be doing next at Nation Media Group. — Oliver Mathenge (@OliverMathenge) October 5, 2021

Read: Radio Africa To Countersue Shaffie Weru For Sh150 Million Over Breach of Contract

Sources close to Kahawa Tungu have revealed that Radio Africa has already found Mathenge’s replacement.

Through an internal memo by radio Africa Group Head of Content Paul Ilado, Mathenge’s replacement was announced as Francis Mureithi, a journalist who has been in the media industry for close to 15 years.

“He will look to create new products, especially audio-visual content, in order to double our digital revenue in the next one year as we move towards a paywall,” the memo read in part.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...