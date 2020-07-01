Paraguayan Club Olimpia Terminates Emmanuel Adebayor’s Contract

Former Arsenal, Tottenham and Manchester City striker Emmanuel Adebayor has had his contract at Paraguayan club Olimpia terminated by mutual consent.

The 36-year-old Togolese striker had played only twice for the Asuncion club since signing in February, and had not scored in the time before the global coronavirus pandemic shut down the league.

His arrival had been greeted with hundreds of fans at the airport.

However he has spent much of the lockdown at home in Togo and the club said that his return to Paraguay would pose significant health risks.

The club also said that the “economic situation the country is going through” was a factor in ending the contract.

