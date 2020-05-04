Oliech Slams FKF For Declaring Gor Mahia Champs, Says Tusker Deserved Title

Dennis Oliech has slammed Football Kenya Federation (FKF) for declaring Gor Mahia 2019-20 Kenyan Premier League (KPL) champions – saying Tusker deserved to title.

K’Ogalo were crowned champions last week for the fourth time on the bounce after the federation decided to end the league over the COVID-19 pandemic.

In making the call, while relying on their rules, FKF used mid-season table standings which had Gor Mahia as leaders.

But Oliech, who played for Gor Mahia last season before being terminated for misconduct, disputed the criteria – saying Gor Mahia did not complete their mid-season fixtures and Tusker were the log leaders.

“According to me Tusker would have bagged the title if mid-season table were to be used though they had played 16 matches while Gor Mahia had played 13.

The matches Gor Mahia had in hand were played when the second leg had started and that’s why it’s difficult to decide when the season was midway,” the former Harambee Stars skipper told the Daily Nation.

Oliech said FKF were under no pressure at all to make a rush decision since other countries in Africa have not cancelled their leagues.

“African countries are yet to take a position on whether to cancel their leagues or not. I laud KPL because they were still waiting to see how other major and popular leagues are determined and Fifa’s position on the matter,” he added.

He supported clubs that have opposed Gor’s coronation and told KPL to maintain its stand on the matter until the curfew ends.

“The league was scheduled to end on May 24 and if it’s impossible for the matches to resume, it should be cancelled. It’s unfair to relegate Chemelil who stood a chance of avoiding the axe,” said Oliech.

