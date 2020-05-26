Ole Kina Surrenders Senate Watchdog Committee Role, Apologises To ODM After Meeting With Raila

Narok Senator Ledama Ole Kina has agreed to withdraw a case challenging the ODM party’s move to remove him from the Senate Public Accounts Committee over the contested chairperson role, party leader Raila Odinga said on Tuesday.

In a tweet, the former Prime Minister said this follows a meeting with the Senator at his home in Nairobi on Tuesday, May 26, 2020.

Odinga said Ledama pledged party allegiance, apologised for going against the party position and surrendered the seat.

“…In return, I’ve instructed the party to reverse the decision to dewhip the Senator, ” said Odinga.

Senator @ledamalekina has this morning agreed to withdraw the case he had filed against @TheODMparty over the Senate Public Accounts Committee chairmanship, surrendered the seat and apologized. In return I’ve instructed the party to reverse the decision to dewhip the Senator. pic.twitter.com/SdFZWT5QIm — Raila Odinga (@RailaOdinga) May 26, 2020

Ole Kina was elected to head the county watchdog committee after trouncing Kisii Senator Prof. Sam Ongeri who got four votes, against the senator’s five.

Read: Court Stops Ole Kina’s Removal From Senate Watchdog Committee

Minority leader James Orengo accused the senator, who received major support from Jubilee party members, of betraying party agreement to support Ongeri.

Orengo went ahead to de-whip the senator from CPAIC and the Business Committee for refusing to vacate the seat.

Ole Kina obtained orders temporarily barring Senate Speaker Kenth Lusaka from ejecting him from the two committees.

In his petition, Ole Kina, through his lawyer Nelson Havi, argued that he was validly elected and the move by Senate minority leader James Orengo to de-whip him was illegal.

Read Also: Ole Kina Woes Deepen As He Is Set To Appear In Court Over Hate Speech

The latest development comes at a time top parties are keen to punish “disloyal” members.

The Jubilee party recently stripped off Senators Kipchumba Murkom (Elgeyo Marakwet), Susan Kihika (Nakuru) and Kithure Kindiki (Tharaka Nithi) their senate roles for allegedly disrespecting President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Kindiki was bundled out of the Deputy Speaker role last Friday after failing to attend a Jubilee Parliamentary Group meeting at State House, Nairobi, Chaired by President Kenyatta that saw Murkomen and Kihika lose their majority and chief whip roles respectively.

Murkomen and Kihika said they were punished for supporting Deputy President William Ruto’s 2022 presidential ambitions.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu