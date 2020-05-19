Ole Kina Woes Deepen As He Is Set To Appear In Court Over Hate Speech

Narok Senator Ledama Ole Kina’s woes have deepened after a magistrate’s court issued a summon to have him appear in court on June 2, 2020 over hate speech.

This summon was issued by Magistrate Kennedy Cheruiyot after the prosecution counsel James Gachoka stated that they were unable to arrest the Senator due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Star, the charge sheet details that on February 19, the Senator during the JKL show made utterances that were aimed to incite feelings of discrimination against communities that were not Maasai’s living in Narok County.

The utterances reported to have been made state,”..that Maasai issues will be articulated by Maasais not Manje…who can be able to get an audience in Mount Kenya”.

Read: ODM Kicks Out Senator Ledama From County Public Accounts And Senate Business Committees

Following the show, Ole Kina received criticism from netizens and leaders in general who accused him of instigating ethnic wars.

This prompted the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) to come out with guns blazing and condemn his actions.

NCIC urged Kenyans to maintain peace and focus on the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) as they investigated the matter.

“With regards to the statements made on #JKLive, the matter has come to our attention and we strongly condemn such utterances that may hinder cohesion in the country. We urge Kenyans to maintain peace & continue engaging in the BBI process even as we look into the matter,” NCIC said.

Read Also: Senator Ledama Olekina Arrested Over Hate Speech, Incitement To Violence

Further, according to the NCIC boss Samuel Kobia, Ole Kina’s remarks had threatened the national cohesion of Narok county and its surrounding environment.

“These invective and diatribe utterances have caused animosity and triggered tension among the different communities living in the county,” he said.

Recently, Ole Kina has been caught up in political wrangles following his election as the chair of the powerful County Public Accounts and Investment Committee (CPAIC).

Senate Minority leader James Orengo opposed his appointment and threatened to withdraw the membership of the minority from the committee, until “an appropriate resolution can be made”

Read Also: Moses Kuria Criticizes NCIC For Writing Ledama “Love Letters” Instead Of Taking Action Against Him

He was however later discharged from the two committees with confirmation from Senate Speaker Ken Lusaka.

“Therefore the senior stands discharged from the County Public Accounts and Investments Committee (CPAIC) and the Business Committee, ” the letter directed to Orengo reads.

He was reprieved after High Court temporarily stopped his removal as the senate watchdog.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu