Reprieve For Ole Kina As Court Extends Orders Barring Removal From Senate Watchdog Committee

The High Court has extended orders barring the removal of Narok Senator Ledama Ole Kina from the powerful County Public Accounts and Investment Committee (CPAIC).

The ODM party had kicked out the senator following his election as the chairperson of the watchdog committee.

The matter was up for mention today, Thursday, May 14.

The next mention and inter parties hearing has been set for June 9.

Ole Kina had early this week obtained orders temporarily barring Senate Speaker Kenth Lusaka from ejecting him from CPAIC and the Business Committee.

In his petition, Ole Kina, through his lawyer Nelson Havi, argued that he was validly elected and the move by Senate minority leader James Orengo to de-whip him was illegal.

Justice Weldon Korir certified the petition as urgent.

In the Monday ruling, the Judge noted that unless he issues the orders, then the petition may be overtaken by events.

Ole Kina was elected to head the county watchdog committee after trouncing Kisii Senator Prof. Sam Ongeri who got four votes, against the senator’s five.

Orengo accused the senator, who received major support from Jubilee party members, of betraying party agreement to support Ongeri.

Speaker Lusaka had last week confirmed to the ODM party that Ole Kina had been discharged from the Senate committees.

In a letter dated May 7, Senate Speaker Keneth Lusaka confirmed receipt of a notice from Orengo to discharge Ole Kina from the two committees saying appropriate action has been taken in accordance with house standing order 190 (2).

“Therefore the senior stands discharged from the County Public Accounts and Investments Committee (CPAIC) and the Business Committee, ” the letter directed to Orengo reads.

The standing order requires the Chairperson of the Senate Business Committee upon receipt of the notice to convey it to the relevant committee.

“…and such notice shall take effect upon receipt by the Chairperson or Vice-Chairperson if the discharge relates to the Chairperson, ” the senate order reads.

