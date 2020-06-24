United Boss Ole Gunnar Backs Under Fire Keeper David de Gea After Stinging Criticism From Roy Keane

Manchester United Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said goalkeeper David de Gea is still the best in the world despite error against Tottenham Hotspur.

De Gea came in for some fierce criticism from Roy Keane for his performance in the 1-1 draw at Tottenham on Friday, with the former Red Devils captain saying he was “sick to death” of the “overrated Manchester United goalkeeper.”

Gary Neville has spoken of how De Gea’s form is “more than a blip” , as momentum grows for Dean Henderson – who is on loan at Sheffield United but cannot play against his parent club on Wednesday night – to become the new No 1 at Old Trafford.

Solksjaer, however, has no doubts that De Gea will recapture his form and does not feel any other goalkeeper in the world is on his level.

“David is the best goalkeeper in the world,” his manager said.

“He’s conceded two goals in the last seven games he’s played for us. There are two games against City, Chelsea, of course Tottenham, Everton. Two goals in seven games, we’ve gone on a run not conceding goals.

“The Everton one is a freak one, maybe. This one, he cannot save it.

“He makes great saves, he wins games for us and I still think he’s the best goalkeeper in the world.

“David’s working really hard. He’s not making errors that you see time and time again. He’s been consistently working hard in training and I’m very pleased with his work.”

