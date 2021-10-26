in SPORTS

Hold Your Horses, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Still Around

ole gunnar
Manchester United Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjæ. [Courtesy]

Under pressure Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could handle their next Premier League outing at Tottenham Hotspur.

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano core part of the board wants to give him another chance for redemption following the Liverpool massacre.

Liverpool handed The Red Devils a 5-0 hiding on Sunday with Egyptian assassin Mohammed Salah scoring a hat-trick.

There have since been tense speculations over the future of Norwegian.

“Manchester United internal talks. Main part of board [Sir Alex Ferguson too] wants to give Solskjær another chance to be in charge for Tottenham game.

“Pressure still high around Ole. No official talks with Antonio Conte – but he’d accept the job in the next days too.”

 

Written by Bonface Osano

Communication And Media Student. Sports Writer.

Written by Bonface Osano

