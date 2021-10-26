Hold Your Horses, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Still Around

Under pressure Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could handle their next Premier League outing at Tottenham Hotspur.

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano core part of the board wants to give him another chance for redemption following the Liverpool massacre.

Liverpool handed The Red Devils a 5-0 hiding on Sunday with Egyptian assassin Mohammed Salah scoring a hat-trick.

Read: Joke! Usain Bolt Summarises Man United Horror Show Against Liverpool

There have since been tense speculations over the future of Norwegian.

“Manchester United internal talks. Main part of board [Sir Alex Ferguson too] wants to give Solskjær another chance to be in charge for Tottenham game.

“Pressure still high around Ole. No official talks with Antonio Conte – but he’d accept the job in the next days too.”

Manchester United internal talks. Main part of board [Sir Alex Ferguson too] wants to give Solskjær another chance to be in charge for Tottenham game. 🔴 #MUFC Pressure still high around Ole. No official talks with Antonio Conte – but he’d accept the job in the next days too. pic.twitter.com/Z5pPEfp7GG — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 26, 2021

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...