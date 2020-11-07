Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: I’m Still The Right Man For The Job

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer still believes he is the right man to change the fortunes at Old Trafford.

Solskjaer has been under huge pressure after successive defeats, including Wednesday’s Champions League loss to Istanbul Basaksehir.

United go to Everton on Saturday (12:30 GMT) and some media reports claim a heavy defeat will see him lose his job.

“If I don’t trust my beliefs and values, who else will?” he said.

“I don’t look at one or two results and fall like a house of cards.”

Read: Rashford Stars In Man United’s Biggest Champions League Win

Solskjaer said he has always had an “open and honest dialogue” with the club and says those in charge at Old Trafford have “shown strong leadership”.

Prior to defeat in Turkey, United lost at home to Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday, leaving them 15th in the table.

Anything short of victory over Everton on Saturday will mean the club record their worst start to a Premier League season at the seven-game mark.

Despite the poor position, Solskjaer says he is confident his players will react at Goodison Park.

Read Also: Under Fire Ole Gunnar Solskjaer To Stay As Man United Board Rallies Behind The Manager

“There are demands on a Man United player, coach and manager,” he added. “There is an expectation. We have to be tough mentally.

“We are the best and biggest club in the world. [After Wednesday] we didn’t expect anything but criticism. It is how you deal with it.

“The boys are ready for a reaction. We are all hurt. It is never easy when you lose two games on the bounce but that is football.”

Former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has been linked with a move to Old Trafford , but Solskjaer said he has been “planning long-term” with the club.

“Of course we want results short-term,” he added. “But I’ve had positive, good dialogue, open dialogue with the plans that we’ve put in place.

“We’ve planted a seed, the tree is growing. Some clubs just rip up that tree and see if it’s still growing and see if it’s still getting water underneath.

Read Also:United Boss Ole Gunnar Backs Under Fire Keeper David de Gea After Stinging Criticism From Roy Keane

“For me, I’ve had backing all the way since I’ve come in on a bigger picture – and the club needs to look at the bigger picture.”

At his Friday news conference, Solskjaer told reporters he is as confident of achieving success at the club as he was when appointed in 2018.

He said only a matter of weeks ago the club were spoken of as “the best thing since sliced bread” when they earned Champions League wins over Paris St-Germain and RB Leipzig.

“There is always pressure and expectation on us,” added the former United striker. “I became a man at Manchester United – I have learned how to deal with good and bad times.

“Every game of football becomes history quickly. We have to go to Goodison Park with a positive frame of mind.”

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu