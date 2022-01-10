Activist Okiya Omtatah Wants DP Ruto to Vacate Office Ahead of 2022 Polls

Renowned human rights activist Okiya Omtatah has filed a petition in court seeking to have Deputy President William Ruto vacate office ahead of the 2022 polls.

According to Omtatah, a sitting public officer should not vacate office before seeking an elective post. Hence, he argues that this does not only apply to CSs and CASs but also to the sitting Deputy President.

“That a declaration that any public officer, including a sitting deputy president, a sitting governor, a sitting deputy governor, a sitting MP, and a sitting MCA is not qualified for nomination as a presidential candidate,” the petition reads in part.

Kenya’s Election Act requires public officers who are eyeing elective posts in August to resign by February 9.

For instance, those seeking to run for office in the August 2022 polls should tender their resignation by February 9, 2022.

So far, several Cabinet Secretaries (CSs), Principal Secretaries (PSs) and Cabinet Administrative Secretaries (CASs) have declared interests in elective posts in 2022.

They include Interior PS Karanja Kibicho, Water CS Sicily Kariuki, Tourism CS Najib Balala, Agriculture CS Peter Munya, Petroleum CS John Munyes, Devolution CS Charles Keter, just to mention but a few.

