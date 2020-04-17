Activist Okiya Omtatah’s Daughter Succumbs To Acute Malaria After Being In A Coma

Activist Okiya Omtatah is mourning the loss of his daughter, Maryanne Marisyanna Omtatah.

In a social media post, the human rights activist stated that his 21 year old daughter breathed her last last night after being in a coma for a week.

The Riara University student was diagnosed with acute malaria and has been at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Bungoma Hospital.

“Just wanted to let you know that my 21-year-old girl who was in her third year at the University went with the angels to the Lord yesterday at 10 pm,” he said.

“Words cannot explain the pain and sorrow of losing my daughter earlier today. It hurts to lose a daughter who is so young.”

Words cannot explain the pain and sorrow of losing my daughter earlier today. May her soul Rest In Peace pic.twitter.com/LwGe6iGSgJ — Okiya Omtatah Okoiti (@OkiyaOmtatah) April 17, 2020

The Diplomacy and International Relations diploma student, the father added,will be laid to rest on Saturday, April 25 at Kwang’amor Village in Teso South Sub-County, Busia County.

Omtatah also noted that due to the COVID-19 pandemic his family will follow the set burial guidelines by the ministry of health.

“I know the State has directed that burials be conducted almost immediately. However, my daughter did not die of Coronavirus, and, therefore, I will bury her next week after putting in place all logistical requirements.

“I, however, would like to state that we will observe anti-COVID-19 measures including limiting the number of mourners and obeying social distancing guidelines.”

Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu