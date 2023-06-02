Okiya Omtatah Challenges Finance Bill in Court

Activist Okiya Omtatah has moved to court to challenge the proposed Finance Bill 2023.

The Busia senator on Friday argued that the Bill is a threat to human dignity and is unconstitutional.

“Pending hearing and determination the court be pleased to issue orders suspending debate on sections 28,30 33,36 and 76 of the Finance Bill 2023,” he says in court papers.

The lawmaker has pleaded with the court to grant an interim injunction preventing the speaker of the National Assembly from delivering the Finance Bill 2023 to the president if it contains the contested provisions.

“Section 76 threatens socio-economic rights to the extent that if made law, the fund will require a 3 per cent reduction in basic salary for employees and 3 per cent contribution from employers thereby reducing workers purchasing power as it increases business operating costs,” argues Omtatah.

Omtatah contends that the suggested approach is coercive and restricts people’s alternatives when deciding on their housing arrangements or how to use their property.

He further claims that Section 76 of the Bill, which would require civil officials to engage in an obligatory tax scheme disguising it as a means of facilitating the purchase of real estate, poses a threat to their freedom to own property.

“If it becomes law, section 76 threatens to subject taxpayers in formal employment to unreasonable administrative action contrary to the law by proposing a formula which cannot guarantee a house to any person contributing to the so-called housing fund,” he adds.

