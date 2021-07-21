One Kenya Alliance Wants Gov’t To Lift Covid-19 Restriction By August

One Kenya Alliance (OKA) wants President Uhuru Kenyatta to lift the Covid-19 restrictions in the country by end of July.

Through a Press conference yesterday, the alliance called on the government to address certain issues including economic safeguards that will help revive the economy affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We also call on the government to reintroduce the earlier economic safeguards that include a review of tax regime to stimulate the economy. To this end, we know that corruption is stifling economic revival. We, therefore, called upon the government to intensify its fight against corruption, Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonzo Junior said on behalf of the alliance.

The present into future: Delivering a Kenya focussed on equal opportunity, integrity and prosperity for all. pic.twitter.com/R7976FiGpk — Kalonzo Musyoka (@skmusyoka) July 20, 2021

Covid-19 cases infections in the country have continued to steadily rise in the past couple of days with Nairobi County leading in infection rate.

Earlier in May, the government announced revised Covid-19 containment measures for the counties of Busia, Vihiga, Kisii, Nyamira, Kakamega, Bungoma, Kericho, Bomet, Trans Nzoia, Kisumu, Siaya, Homa-Bay and Migori.

Curfew within these hotspot zones (the 13 counties) is observed between 7 p.m. and 4 a.m. daily, except for essential and emergency services.

Also, all funerals and interment ceremonies within the hotspot zone are to be conducted within 72 hours of confirmation of death while night vigils and overnight processions prior to funerals were prohibited until further notice.

As of yesterday, 618 new Covid-19 infections were recorded bringing the country’s caseload to 193,807.

The country’s positivity rate is now at 11.2% with the cumulative tests so far conducted now at 2,064,700.

The infections were distributed as follows: Nairobi 272, Mombasa 52, Kiambu 41, Nakuru 30, Uasin Gishu 24, Migori 23, Busia 19, Nandi 17, Kirinyaga 12, Kilifi 11, Kitui 10, Murang’a 10, Kajiado 9, Kericho 8, Kisumu 8, Machakos 8, Siaya 8, Vihiga 7, Garissa 7, Taita Taveta 6, Turkana 6, Homa Bay 5, Nyandarua 3, Meru 3, Embu 3, Bungoma 2, Kakamega 2, Kisii 2, Nyamira 2, Nyeri 2, Bomet 1, Laikipia 1 and Makueni 1.

