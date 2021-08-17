OKA Vows to Field its Own Presidential Candidate in 2022 Poll

The One Kenya Alliance (OKA) has announced that it will field its own presidential candidate in the General Election scheduled for August 9, 2022.

OKA principals Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper), Musalia Mudavadi (Amani National Congress), Moses Wetangula (Ford Kenya) and Gideon Moi (KANU) said this on Tuesday after a two-day retreat at Great Rift Valley Lodge in Naivasha, Nakuru County.

“As the ‘GREAT RIFT VALLEY DECLARATION’, we hereby unequivocally state that One Kenya Alliance will field a presidential candidate in next year’s general elections,” the principals said in a statement.

The flag bearer, the principals noted, will be announced in ‘due course’.

The principals were recently reported to be under pressure to support ODM leader Raila Odinga’s 2022 presidential bid.

All the four leaders met President Uhuru Kenyatta at State House in Mombasa last week where the Head of State reportedly insisted that they should back Raila’s bid for the top seat as he has a better chance of beating his deputy William Ruto.

It is said that President Kenyatta pressured the leaders to drop their bids in favour of the former Prime Minister who has been cooperating with the Jubilee administration since their March 9, 2018 handshake. But Kalonzo and Musalia are said to have rejected the proposal.

The leaders recently pulled out the National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition that supported Odinga’s 2017 presidential bid citing frustrations from the ODM party.

More Follows

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu