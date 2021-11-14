OKA to Announce Flag Bearer Early Next Year – Mudavadi

Supporters of the One Kenya Alliance (OKA) will know their presidential candidate early next year, Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader Musalia Mudavadi has said.

Mudavadi, a principal in OKA, said on Sunday that the alliance’s technical team is still working on key issues before unveiling its 2022 flag bearer.

The ANC boss spoke to members of the press after a Sunday church service at Friends Church Ngong Road, Nairobi.

He further dismissed reports of a rift between him and his OKA partners Kalonzo Musyoka of Wiper, Moses Wetangula (Ford Kenya), and Gideon Moi of Kanu.

Mudavadi has not been seen publicly with the OKA principals recently sparking the speculations.

On Sunday, he missed an OKA rally attended by the three leaders in Kajiado County.

But responding to the claims, Mudavadi said he is recovering from illness and has been advised by his doctor to avoid public rallies.

Mudavadi’s remarks come amid threats by ANC politicians to ditch OKA over delays in naming a flag bearer.

Speaking in Matunda, Kakamega County on Saturday, the lawmakers led by Senator Cleophas Malala threatened to decamp to another coalition if the principals won’t have settled on a joint candidate by Christmas.

