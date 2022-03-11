OKA Principals Finally Sign Pact, Unveil Two New Partners

One Kenya Alliance (OKA) principals on Friday finally signed a coalition agreement that will see them work together ahead of the August 9 General Election.

The alliance also unveiled two new principals in addition to Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka, UDP’s Cyrus Jirongo, Narc Kenya’s Martha Karua and Gideon Moi of KANU.

The new partners are Irungu Nyakera of Farmer’s party and Ugenya MP David Ochieng of the Movement for Democracy and Growth (MDG) party.

In recent weeks, OKA has been receiving new members since the exit of Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader Musalia Mudavadi and his Ford Kenya counterpart Moses Wetangula in January this year that left the outfit with only Musyoka and Moi.

The alliance is in talks with Raila Odinga’s Azimio la Umoja over a possible coalition ahead of the next polls.

OKA postponed the signing of the agreement last week.

The team stated the postponement was to allow for the polishing of certain legal concerns that arose during the coalition talks.

Karua had earlier sought more time to review the agreement by the coalition technical committee.

Speaking at the event held at a Nairobi hotel on Friday, the OKA principals led by Musyoka insisted that the talks with Azimio must be structured.

The leaders said they would only enter into an agreement with any coalition as equal partners.

“OKA will demand from other coalition partners openness; we will not allow opaqueness. We will not play second fiddle. We go in as equals and we discuss as equals,” said Karua.

Musyoka said more parties including The New Democrats (TND) party are set to join the alliance in the coming days. TND is headed by Jimmy Kibaki, the son of former President Mwai Kibaki.

On her part, Nyakera said she believes in the vision of OKA, hence the new partnership.

“We aren’t here by mistake or accident. We believe in the vision of one Kenya and we have the right to be in a place where we share values. I feel we are headed in the right direction. We will do our best to popularise the coalition and manifesto,” he said.

