OKA Postpones Signing of Agreement Until Next Week

The signing of a coalition agreement by one Kenya Alliance has been postponed from Wednesday to early next week.

The team stated the postponement is to allow for the polishing of certain legal concerns that have arisen, said Narc Kenya’s Martha Karua on behalf of the team.

“Nevertheless, we are committed to our unity. We will be letting you know the time we shall sign the agreement,” Karua said.

Meanwhile, Karua stated that OKA was open to honest, open, and transparent conversations with other parties in order to establish a stable like-minded alliance that will aid the coalition in forming the next administration.

Kanu’s Gideon Moi said the agreement is in the hands of the “best legal minds” and will next week be available for signing.

Wiper’s Kalonzo Musyoka told KTN News on Tuesday that the agreement will give the alliance an official status even as they continue to reach out to other parties ahead of the August polls.

The Narc Kenya party had earlier sought more time to review the agreement by the coalition technical committee.

Addressing the press, the party secretary-general Michael Orwa said that they needed more time to go through the coalition draft.

He said that they received the draft 36 hours ago adding that their legal team was going through the draft before making the next step.

“We have received the draft proposal from the technical committee and our legal team needs seven more days to go through it and identify the grey areas,” he said.

Orwa noted that the recently enacted political parties act had brought some new dimension in terms of coalition agreements.

“The party is aware of the emerging multiple legal interpretations of the Political Parties Act with regard to the formation and management of Coalitions and Coalition Political Parties,”

“The new act has some issues like depositing the agreement with registrar of political parties and the framework on admission of new members and we want the air cleared on this,” he said.

He, however, reiterated the party’s commitment to the alliance.

